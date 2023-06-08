8 children stabbed in knife attack in France

PARIS — Eight young children and one adult were stabbed in a knife attack at a beauty spot in southern France on Thursday, police said.

Police said the children were as young as three years old. Three of those injured were in a serious condition, police said.

The French National Police told NBC News that a group of school children were on a supervised trip to Lake Annecy, in the French Alps, when the attack happened at 9.45 a.m. local time (3:45 a.m. ET).

The suspected was arrested, police said, but the motive was not known.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a tweet that the suspect "was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates soon.

Nancy Ing reported from Paris, and Patrick Smith reported from London.