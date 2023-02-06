China accuses U.S. of using ‘indiscriminate’ force as military searches for balloon remnants

HONG KONG — China on Monday accused the United States of “indiscriminate use of force” in shooting down a suspected spy balloon over the weekend, as the U.S. military searched for remnants off the Carolina coast.

The dispute over the balloon has further strained tense relations between the world’s two largest economies, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned trip to Beijing.

The Biden administration says China was using the high-altitude balloon for surveillance purposes. China says it was a “civilian unmanned airship” used for meteorological research that strayed off course, and said Monday that it had lodged a formal complaint with the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

The United States “obviously overreacted and seriously violated the spirit of international law and international practice,” Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said in comments to the embassy posted on the Foreign Ministry website.

He said the U.S. action had “seriously impacted and damaged” efforts by both countries to stabilize relations since President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia in November, which paved the way for Blinken’s China visit. China reserves the right to take further action, Xie said.

The disclosure last week that the U.S. military was monitoring the balloon caused a political uproar, with Republicans criticizing Biden for not shooting it down earlier. Defense officials, who said the balloon was of limited use in collecting intelligence, waited until it was over the Atlantic, shooting it down Saturday afternoon with a single missile from an F-22 raptor.

A senior Biden administration official said Sunday that while every possibility was considered, “the only workable way to bring it down safely was the way we did it.”

The official said the remains of the balloon would be analyzed as they were pulled out of the water.