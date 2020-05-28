China approves Hong Kong draft security law amid criticism from U.S. and others

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it means Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S. law.
Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Premier Li Keqiang vote on a proposal to draft a security law on Hong Kong during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Premier Li Keqiang vote on the draft Hong Kong security law Thursday.Nicolas Asfouri / AFP - Getty Images

By Janis Mackey Frayer and Adela Suliman

BEIJING — The Chinese parliament passed the first hurdle of enacting a draft security law for Hong Kong on Thursday, legislation that has prompted widespread concern about Beijing's increasing influence on the semi-autonomous region.

The annual National People People's Congress approved the framework of the law by 2,878 votes to one, and it will now go to senior party officials in the Standing Committee of the NPC to be fleshed out.

The draft law, which is set to tackle issues such as secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference, comes after a year of anti-government protests that at times brought Hong Kong to a standstill.

It has already prompted widespread concern around the world.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it meant that Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S. law. "The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong," he said in a statement Wednesday.

Janis Mackey Frayer reported from Beijing and Adela Suliman reported from London. Reuters contributed to this report.

Image: Janis Mackey FrayerJanis Mackey Frayer

Janis Mackey Frayer is a Beijing-based correspondent for NBC News.

Adela SulimanAdela Suliman

Adela Suliman is a London-based writer and reporter for NBC News Digital.