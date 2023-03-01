Western warnings about the possibility of China sending lethal military aid to Russia are well-placed, military analysts told NBC News, as help from Beijing could be a crucial boost for the Kremlin's hopes of battlefield success in the months to come.

China is considering sending Moscow ammunition and artillery, according to U.S. officials, which could be particularly crucial as the war grinds into a second year with the front lines likely to be dominated by brutal artillery duels.

Beijing has accused the United States of "disinformation" over the claims and said Washington should stay out of its relationship with Moscow. But it may be well-equipped to support Russia's military should it choose to do so, experts said.

With Russia engaged in a new offensive in the eastern Donbas region, China’s existing stockpile of old artillery and ammunition — some of which is Russian made and could be readily used — might give Russia’s army the breathing room to keep fighting a war that has already lasted much longer than the Kremlin had planned.

“From the end of the Cold War until approximately the mid-to-late-2000s, China was the most significant foreign customer of Russia’s defense industry,” said Lukas Fiala, Project Coordinator of China Foresight, a research program at the London School of Economics. Despite waning reliance on Russian imports and a turn towards home-grown weapons systems, he said, China still has a “sizeable contingent of Russian equipment.”

So far, U.S.-supplied long-range weapons like HIMARS artillery have proven to be highly effective on the battlefield, allowing Ukraine to retake large swaths of territory Russia annexed by hitting targets well beyond its previous capability to help lay the groundwork for sweeping counteroffensives.

The Russian side, too, has been heavily reliant on artillery.

“The Russian army has shown one of the few things it can do is saturate areas with artillery,” said Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, with any new supplies allowing their forces to continue scorching Ukrainian lines.

But that success has come at a heavy cost that may have drained the Kremlin’s supplies.