China calls U.S. warships in South China Sea 'a provocation'

Chinese officials reacted angrily to the presence of two U.S. Navy warships in the South China Sea on Sunday, with a Defense Ministry spokesman calling it a "provocation" and "a serious infringement on China's sovereignty."

In a statement, the ministry said the military immediately dispatched naval ships and aircraft to "warn them off."

The confrontation occurred near the disputed Paracel Islands, which are claimed by China and its neighbors, amid escalating military tension between the United States and China and planning for an on again-off again summit over North Korea's nuclear arsenal.