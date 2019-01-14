Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 14, 2019, 2:08 PM GMT By Reuters

BEIJING — A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug smuggling after prosecutors said his original 15-year sentence was too lenient.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014. A court in Dalian announced Monday night that after being re-tried he was now facing execution.

The sentence comes after China detained two Canadians in December in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of a Chinese technology executive.

Canada detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, raising tensions between Canada and China.

Schellenberg was told in court he has the right to appeal within 10 days of receiving the ruling. In a statement, the court alleged he was involved in organized international drug crimes.

Schellenberg was to have been deported after serving his sentence.