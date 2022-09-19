27 killed in China after bus crashes en route to Covid quarantine

HONG KONG — At least 27 people were killed when a bus in southwest China crashed while transporting them to a Covid-19 quarantine facility, local authorities said, drawing outrage from a public growing weary with the country’s strict “zero-Covid” policies.

The bus overturned on an expressway around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, 2 1/2 hours after it left Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou Province, for a quarantine hotel in a different part of the province, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a news conference by Lin Gang, Guiyang’s deputy mayor.

Those on board included one driver, one staff member and 45 residents of Guiyang’s Yunyan District, he said. In addition to the 27 deaths, 20 others were treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

Lin said officials were “extremely remorseful” about the accident and that the cause was under investigation. He also said the procedures for Covid-related transportation and isolation would be examined.

Three officials in Yunyan District, where the bus originated, have also been suspended pending an investigation.

News of the accident drew a torrent of anger online, with some commenters questioning why the passengers were being transported in the middle of the night. A hashtag about the accident garnered hundreds of millions of views on Chinese social media and was the top trending topic.

Epidemic prevention personnel disinfect an area in Guiyang, China, on Thursday. Future Publishing via Getty Images file

“Actually, 1.4 billion people are all on this same bus, the bus of Covid prevention and control,” one comment read, referring to China’s total population.

China continues to take some of the strictest Covid-19 measures in the world, attempting to cut off chains of transmission by isolating those with confirmed infections and quarantining anyone around them who may have been exposed. Local officials, who are under enormous pressure to prevent outbreaks from spiraling out of control, sometimes bus whole communities to different cities or even provinces if there is not enough quarantine capacity nearby.

The restrictions are weighing heavily on the country and its economy as outbreaks have left tens of millions of people in some form of lockdown, weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure an unprecedented third term in office at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party.

Guizhou Province has experienced a rise in cases in recent days, recording 364 on Sunday out of 807 nationwide, according to the National Health Commission. It was unclear whether those on the bus had Covid, or were there because cases had been reported among their close contacts or neighbors.