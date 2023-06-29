As China crests second Covid wave, families still mourn victims of the first one

Even as China declares its second Covid wave over, families both inside and outside China are still grappling with the trauma from the first one.

The government’s abrupt lifting of “zero-Covid” restrictions last December unleashed the virus on a population that had barely been exposed to it, with cases peaking in the days before Christmas. After three years of minimal infections, everyone seemed to be getting it at once.

For one woman who lives in the United States, Christmas Eve was interrupted by the news that her mother — who along with her father had been stranded in China since the start of the pandemic — had tested positive for Covid. Her mother, 87, died at a hospital in a northern Chinese city as the U.S. was waking up on Christmas morning.

“It was totally surreal,” said the woman, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions for herself, as well as for relatives both inside and outside China. The government has jailed or silenced critics of its coronavirus response, and international criticism of China’s handling of Covid has contributed to its declining relations with the U.S. and others.

Though her mother’s death came at the height of China’s worst outbreak of the pandemic, it does not appear to have been counted as being related to Covid.