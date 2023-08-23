SEOUL, South Korea — A jet ski rider who has been detained since washing up on South Korea’s coast is believed to be a Chinese dissident who feared for his safety and fled by crossing hundreds of miles of sea, trailing barrels of fuel behind him.

The coast guard in the western South Korean port city of Incheon said in a statement Sunday that a Chinese man in his 30s tried to illegally enter the country Aug. 16 by riding a jet ski from the Shandong area of China, an eastern province that lies around 200 miles away across the Yellow Sea.

He was detained and being investigated for breaching immigration law, the statement said.

The coast guard quoted the man as saying that he left China on his own jet ski, wearing a life vest and a helmet, and carrying a navigator and binoculars. The man also carried five fuel containers, weighing 25 liters (about 5.5 gallons) each, according to the statement, tying them to the jet ski to make sure he had enough fuel to reach South Korea.

The agency said it had to rescue the man from the muddy shore in Incheon late at night after getting a request from the South Korean navy to track a jet ski stuck in the area.