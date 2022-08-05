TAIPEI, Taiwan -- China said Friday it would halt cooperation with the United States on areas including military relations and climate change while imposing sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as Beijing stepped up its retaliation to her Taiwan visit.

The new measures were announced as military drills Beijing launched furiously in the wake of her visit earlier this week sent planes, ships and missiles menacingly close to this small island democracy for a second day despite growing criticism.

The U.S. delegation’s unannounced visit to Taiwan has fueled a mounting crisis, raising fears of conflict in the region and stoking tensions between Washington, its allies and Beijing.

Beijing said Friday it will cancel military phone calls between area commanders, defense meetings and cooperation on anti-drug efforts with the U.S., as well as no longer take part in talks on maritime safety and climate change. Earlier China took personal action against Pelosi, announcing sanctions on the speaker and her immediate family in response to what the Chinese foreign ministry called her “egregious provocations.”

The unspecified sanctions, China's latest retaliation for the brief trip to the self-ruling island it claims as its own territory, came as Pelosi vowed not to let Beijing isolate Taiwan while Washington and its allies urged de-escalation.

“They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there,” Pelosi said Friday in Japan, the last stop of her Asia tour.

China's response had until now largely been directed at the island of over 23 million people that lies just across the Taiwan Strait.

Meanwhile, Beijing began a second day of military drills surrounding the island on Friday morning, apparently sending dozens of military vessels and hundreds of aircraft across the median line in the strait that had been an unofficial buffer zone between China and Taiwan for decades.

A day earlier it fired ballistic missiles, at least one of which it boasted had flown directly over the island and five of which Japan said had landed in its exclusive economic zone waters.