Nov. 30, 2022, 8:55 AM UTC
World

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who presided over country’s explosive economic growth, dies at 96

The cause was leukemia and multiple organ failure, according to an announcement carried by Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency.
Former Chinese leader in Beijing in 1992. He died on Wednesday at age 96, according to state media.Mike Fiala / AFP - Getty Images file
By Jennifer Jett

HONG KONG — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led the country during a decade of explosive economic growth, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to Xinhua, China’s state-run news agency. He was 96.

The cause was leukemia and multiple organ failure, the ruling Communist Party said in an announcement that was carried by Xinhua.

Jiang was handpicked to lead China after the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, serving as president from 1993 to 2003.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

