Protests against Covid lockdowns sweep China, challenge Xi Jinping

Asked about the protests on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the Chinese government was adjusting its Covid measures based on the realities on the ground.

“We believe that with the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the support of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid-19 will be successful,” he said at a regular news briefing.

Zhao also addressed the detention of BBC journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested Sunday while covering the protests in Shanghai. In a statement, the broadcaster said he was beaten and kicked by police during his arrest, then held for several hours before being released.

Zhao disputed the BBC’s version of events, saying Lawrence did not identify himself as a journalist before his arrest.

“Local law enforcement officials were persuading people at the scene to leave, and those who refused to cooperate were then ushered away,” he said.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said in a statement on Monday that journalists from multiple outlets were physically harassed by police while covering the protests, and that at least one other journalist was detained.

A man is arrested in Shanghai on Sunday during a protest against zero-Covid. Hector Retamal / AFP - Getty Images

Victor Gao, a prominent political affairs analyst with strong links to the Communist Party, said authorities “need to take [the protests] very seriously and really take effective measures to address the underlying legitimate concerns by those protesters.”

But he downplayed the anti-government slogans chanted by some of the protesters, saying they were not representative of the majority view in China.

“After the 20th Party Congress, China is as united as you can expect of any country,” said Gao, who served as a translator for the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping.

Officials have shown some response to the protesters’ demands, relaxing restrictions in cities like Beijing. That may be enough to satisfy most people, said Zhan Jing, a professor of government and public administration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The Communist Party “has a lot of experience accumulated over the years in dissipating social unrest,” she said. Local governments are drawing up plans and visiting communities to hear their concerns, she said: “Although we may not directly observe them, they are doing things.”

The unrest began on Friday with a protest in Urumqi over the fire at a high-rise apartment building the night before. A Covid lockdown has confined many of the city’s 4 million residents to their homes for more than three months, and there was widespread belief that locked doors and other measures hindered residents’ escape as well as firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the blaze. NBC News could not confirm whether or not Covid restrictions influenced the response to the fire.

Though officials denied this, they further fanned public anger when they made comments suggesting that residents should have tried harder to save themselves.

The protest was all the more notable because it took place in Xinjiang, where the Chinese government denies accusations of rights abuses against the mostly Muslim Uyghur ethnic group. Most of the people who protested appeared to be from the Han ethnic group that dominates China.