Beijing has pushed back on reports that Russia had asked China for military equipment and other support following the start of its invasion of Ukraine, saying on Monday that “the U.S. has been spreading disinformation and this is very dangerous.”
“We need to advance a diplomatic solution of the situation instead of further escalating the situation,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing.
Three American officials said on Sunday that the U.S. government had reason to believe that Russia had asked China for the help.
News of the requests came amid intensifying Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities and residential areas, and was expected to be a key topic of discussion between President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan and China’s senior diplomat, Yang Jiechi, during a meeting scheduled for later on Monday in Rome.
On Sunday, a particularly deadly Russian airstrike at a military base in western Ukraine killed at least 35 people.
The officials with knowledge of Russia’s request to China declined to elaborate on whether Beijing agreed to supply military aid, or whether the U.S. even knows the answer to that question. They declined say what kind of equipment was requested, and whether it was lethal.
The evolving stance taken by Beijing, which has growing ties with Russia and has refrained from condemning its actions in Ukraine, has been the subject of intense speculation and concern in Western capitals.
Ahead of the meeting with China’s senior diplomat, Sullivan warned that other countries shouldn’t consider coming to Russia’s aid and singled out China.
“We have made it clear to not just Beijing, but every country in the world, that if they think that they can basically bail Russia out, they can give Russia a workaround to the sanctions that we’ve imposed, they should have another thing coming,” he said.
“We will ensure that neither China, nor anyone else, can compensate Russia for these losses,” he added.
Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators were meeting again — their fourth round of talks since the invasion two-and-a-half weeks ago. Among the items on the agenda were a ceasefire, the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted Monday.
Previous rounds of negotiations have largely failed to make concrete progress.
Ukrainian negotiators will also press for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s leader said in a speech posted to his Telegram account late Sunday. Previous requests for a meeting between the two leaders have gone unanswered by the Kremlin.
Over the weekend, Russia intensified its air campaign after its ground invasion has progressed slower than many had expected. At least one person was killed early Monday in a strike on a building in a residential building in the capital Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service.
In the country’s south, Russian strikes have sparked a growing humanitarian crisis, including in the port city of Mariupol. More than 2,500 residents have been killed there since the start of the invasion, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Monday, according to Reuters. NBC News has not independently verified the number of those killed or injured.
Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians but residential areas have come under fire from Russian airstrikes and hospitals, schools and vital infrastructure has been destroyed.