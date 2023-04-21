BEIJING — Size isn't everything — it's what you do with it that counts.

That was Beijing's indignant reaction after news that India, its neighbor and fierce rival, will soon overtake China as the world's most populous country.

Facing a demographic crisis that could undermine the government's bid to rival the United States, Chinese officials and state media balked at Western coverage of new data projecting India edging ahead of mainland China by the middle of this year, if it hasn't already.

Both will have almost 1.43 billion people, according to the United Nations World Population Dashboard — well over a third of the planet's 8 billion-plus people between them.

They aren't just geopolitical rivals; the nuclear-armed neighbors are locked in a dispute that has seen large troop build-ups along their mountainous, 2,000-mile-plus border, and even melee clashes with clubs, sticks and stones.

News of the population ranking overtake made headlines around the world. But prominent voices in China accused the West of using it as another excuse to "bad mouth" Beijing as the latest episode in the long-running struggle with the U.S. and its allies.

Chinese officials and state media said America and the West were focusing only on population size, rather than education, industrial output and economic clout — the latter seeing Beijing dwarf Delhi several times over.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin stressed that it was important "to look at not just the size but also the quality of its population."

He told a daily briefing this week, “The population is important, so is talent."

State broadcaster CCTV said China, which the World Bank credits with lifting almost 800 million people out of poverty in the past 40 years, was being “slandered” despite “creating a miracle of sustainable and stable economic development with a huge population.”

“Such hype lacks a basic understanding of the law of population development,” it said.