China replaces nuclear force leadership in surprise shake-up

China’s Xi Jinping has replaced two generals overseeing the country’s nuclear and missile arsenal, a move that analysts say represents a major shake-up of the elite force’s leadership.

State media reported that Gen. Li Yuchao, chief of the People’s Liberation Army’s rocket force unit, and his deputy, Gen. Liu Guangbin, were replaced by a naval officer and an air force officer. The new leaders, former deputy Chinese navy chief Wang Houbin and party central committee member Xu Xishen, have not previously served in the force — a dramatic break with practice, experts said.

“It’s unprecedented in the history of China’s missile forces,” said M. Taylor Fravel, a professor of political science and director of the security studies program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For decades, commanders were selected from within the rocket force, a highly technical and specialized service that oversees the country’s land-based nuclear weapons and its vast conventional missile arsenal, he said.

It also was unusual to have the commanding officer and the unit’s political commissar — Xu — named at the same time, China experts said.

The two generals who were removed have not been seen in public for months.

Bringing in outsiders to run a military unit suggested concerns in Beijing about how the organization was being run and whether it had loyalties or vested interests affecting managerial decisions, according to Fravel.