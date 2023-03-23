HONG KONG — As he left a state reception at the Kremlin on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping turned to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and said the world was undergoing changes “the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years.”

“And we are the ones driving these changes together,” he said.

“I agree,” Putin replied, shaking hands with the Chinese leader in an exchange that was captured on camera.

Xi’s three-day visit, his first since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, was the latest step in Beijing’s bid to promote an alternative international order that is less dominated by the United States. But, experts told NBC News, it highlighted the extent to which Moscow — weakened by a war now grinding into its second year — may have to settle for playing second fiddle.

A show of support

The trip brought promises of expanded economic cooperation and calls for even closer ties between Beijing and Moscow even as both are on increasingly icy terms with Washington. Xi also invited Putin to China later this year.

“The trip was valuable for Putin to signal that he is not internationally isolated and for Xi to signal to Washington that China has a reliable partner in its corner regardless of what new American-led pressures may emerge,” said Amanda Hsiao, senior China analyst at the International Crisis Group.

Though the two leaders’ joint statement made no mention of a “no limits” partnership like the one they declared weeks before the invasion of Ukraine last year, “nevertheless it was a clear statement from Beijing to the world of the steadfastness of the Russia-China alignment even at a cost to China’s international image,” Hsiao, who is based in Taipei, Taiwan, said in an email.

There was little sign of progress toward ending the war in Ukraine despite Putin’s praise for a 12-point peace proposal China released last month that has been dismissed by the U.S. and its allies as too favorable to Russia. Xi, who is trying to portray China as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine and elsewhere, made little mention of the conflict during his visit.