One result of China's new policies: The disposal and recycling giant Republic Services now sends 2,000 tons of recyclable paper a month to the dump.

Last week, researchers reported on the impact of China's policy changes in the journal Science Advances. The researchers studied 28 years of data from the United Nations' Comtrade database to measure exports of plastics to China, which processed much of the waste and turned it into new products. Projecting the rate of processing into the future, they estimated that, over the next dozen years, 111 million metric tons of waste will no longer find an afterlife in China.

"This is a wake-up call," said Amy Brooks, the lead author of the report and an engineering doctoral student at the University of Georgia. "Historically, we've been depending on China to take in this recycled waste, and now they are saying 'No.' That waste has to be managed, and we have to manage it properly."

Even with the world's efforts to recycle plastic — especially single-use items like bags, bottles and straws — only about 9 percent gets repurposed, while most ends up in landfills or contaminates the oceans, according to the researchers.

China first signaled that it no longer wanted to be the dumping ground for the world's synthetic garbage in 2013, when it enacted a temporary restriction and required markedly less contamination in the plastic shipments it allows into the country. The so-called Green Fence policy was a forerunner of the permanent ban that went into effect at the end of 2017, driven by China's concerns about the long-term environmental impact of its being the world's waste depot.