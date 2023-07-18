Chinese electric vehicle makers lead the world, rivaling U.S. pioneers

SHANGHAI — When Shanghai held its international auto show this spring, the world’s biggest names were there: Toyota, Ford, BMW and more. But it was Chinese brands such as BYD and NIO that stood out, with electric vehicles that are cutting edge — and affordable.

China’s electric vehicle companies have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming major competitors for American automakers like Tesla.

William Li, chief executive of NIO, said competition in the EV industry is “much fiercer” in China, the world’s largest market for EVs and for automobiles overall.

Learn more about this story on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

Every company “must go all out,” he told NBC News at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Auto Show in April. “Otherwise, you may be ahead today, you may not be ahead in a few months.”

The fierce competition has spurred rapid development of the industry. According to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, about one-quarter of passenger cars sold in China last year were all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, compared with about 7% in the United States.

“China is way ahead of the U.S. in terms of EV adoption,” said Soumen Mandal, a senior analyst for Counterpoint based in Kolkata, India.