Chinese hospitals creak under the strain of a huge Covid outbreak

SHANGHAI — Patients are crammed into hallways, stairwells and lobbies, and still the sick keep coming.

In scenes reminiscent of the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Chinese hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in Covid-19 cases following the country’s decision to scrap its “zero-Covid” policy in early December.

Although the move relaxed three years of strict measures that had set off rare mass unrest, it also unleashed the virus on a population of 1.4 billion people that had been largely shielded from it. After international criticism that it had not been transparent about the severity of the outbreak, the Chinese government said last weekend that it had recorded 60,000 Covid-related deaths since Dec. 8.

But that figure covers only those who have died in hospitals, suggesting the true death toll could be much higher. An estimate on Tuesday by Airfinity, an independent forecaster based in London, put the number of Covid-related deaths in China since Dec. 1 at 608,000, 10 times the official figure.

“Our forecast estimates a significant burden on China’s health care system for the next fortnight,” Dr. Matt Linley, Airfinity’s analytics director, said, “and it is likely that many treatable patients could die due to overcrowded hospitals and lack of care.”

NBC News witnessed chaotic scenes in overcrowded hospitals in Shanghai, China’s financial center and most populous city at 26 million people. Less than a year after a grueling two-month lockdown in an effort to stamp out the virus, the city is now experiencing the consequences of letting it loose.

The bodies of those who die in the hospital are taken for cremation. At one funeral home visited by NBC News, their families are allotted 10 minutes to say goodbye. Relatives carry flowers and pictures of the dead through the rain to their designated time slot.

“My father had no symptoms but still died,” one 31-year-old woman said outside a hospital. Her mother, who has heart disease, was still hospitalized with the virus.

“Thirty-five people passed away the day before yesterday, right here,” said the woman, who lives in Australia and like others interviewed did not wish to be named due to the political sensitivity of the issue in China. “Since my mom was here, I’ve come here to see [her] every day. On the day my father moved into the hospital, almost all patients in the emergency department died.”