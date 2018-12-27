Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke and Carlo Angerer

Five monks at a church in Austria’s capital of Vienna were held captive for hours Thursday by two suspects who are still at large, local police said. One monk was seriously injured during the attack.

The attack happened around 1:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET) at Maria Immaculata in Strebersdorf.

Vienna Police said in a series of tweets that two unidentified assailants entered the church with at least one of the suspects demanding money and valuables from the monks.

The monks were found tied up at the church hours after the attack, police tweeted.

It’s not clear whether the suspects were armed. Police said the attack was not terrorism-related.

A motive for the attack, which happened days after Christmas, is not clear.