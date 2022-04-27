Clearing booby traps and reopening shops: Irpin rebuilds after Russians leave

While Russian attacks on this country carry on and thousands of displaced Ukrainians continue to flee homes destroyed in this invasion, residents here face the quiet trauma after a disaster. As they work to pick up the pieces in Irpin, they hope that the Kremlin’s ambitions don’t call for further military attacks.

For now, residents are pushing for stores to reopen and for utilities to get back online. They are even having to fix holes that Russians cut into fences and garages to create shooting positions. And all this is taking place amid craters left by Russian bombs, apartment buildings that are nothing more than burnt shells, and houses that are crumbling bits of cinderblock and brick.

Rebuilding after a battle

Sezhiy Klymach, 73, safely fled the city two weeks after the Russians came. He’d hidden in a basement with his neighbors. The retired municipal worker said he had followed news coverage about Irpin closely, but it was still shocking to see the city he had helped keep running turned to rubble.

Most of his neighbors could be seen sweeping up trash, twisted metal, shattered glass, broken tree limbs, bullet casings and spent explosive shells into piles for garbage pickup. On one street, neighbors shoveled trash into a Russian armored personnel carrier that had been hollowed out in an explosion.

A woman who gave her name only as Nadiya sweeps up Thursday around a destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier in Irpin, Ukraine, that has been converted into a dumpster. Brendan Hoffman for NBC News

“It’s difficult to see all the destruction of the city,” Klymach said, wiping a tear from his eye. “I hope more people will come back to rebuild.”

Even in the best of circumstances, many returned home to find the Russians had torn out drawers, tossed clothes, ripped books, shattered pictures and strewn everything they could find across the floor of residences here. Many had lost valuables.

In Rhyzenko’s house, the mattress was upended, and jewelry, thousands of dollars in cash, all their American brand shoes and numerous bottles of wine were gone. Russian troops had painted a “Z” on a Columbia-brand hiking boot.

A career’s worth of military pins and collectors coins that Rhyzenko had kept from his time at NATO had disappeared along with the binoculars his father had given him from his time in the Soviet Navy. The ransackers did leave behind Rhyzenko’s replica model of the Russian ship Moskva, however, which sank after being hit by at least one Ukrainian missile.

“They missed something important here,” he quipped. “This is a piece of history since it is underwater.”

Andriy Rhyzhenko shows a model of the Russian ship Moskva, which sank after it was hit by at least one Ukrainian missile, in his home Thursday after it was ransacked by Russian soldiers. Brendan Hoffman for NBC News

While the Moskva sinking is a symbol of Ukrainian victory, the main route to safety in and out of Irpin has become a symbol of Ukrainian resilience. Many hid under the main bridge connecting Irpin to Kyiv during bombings. After it was destroyed, hundreds — if not thousands — of Ukrainians, including elderly and disabled people helped by volunteers, scrambled across rubble and planks of wood to evacuate to the safety of Kyiv.

A temporary road has since been built alongside the destroyed bridge, reconnecting Irpin with the Ukrainian capital. Municipal employees had already cleared the area of destroyed vehicles, moving their frames to a nearby parking lot where owners could identify them.

Windshields and car doors were riddled with rounds of bullets, the roofs of many were crushed, and windows of some had turned to melted glass, likely from the heat of explosions. A travel coffee mug still sat in the cupholder of a black sedan that appeared to have an exploded engine. A pair of pink children’s sunglasses could be seen in the open glovebox of a silver car with bullet holes in the windshield.