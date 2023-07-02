How 'climate lockdowns' became the new battleground for conspiracy-driven protest movement

LONDON — According to committed conspiracy theorist and climate change skeptic Linda Skinner, the Covid-19 pandemic was just the start of a global elite’s effort to oppress the world.

What’s the shadowy cabal’s next goal? Take away your car, the Londoner says.

While there is no evidence such a plan exists, Skinner is part of a growing group, which evolved from anti-vaccine protests, that has energized a campaign against environmental measures across Britain and elsewhere. Many of these fears are generalized into opposition to “15-minute cities,” an urban planning idea designed to reduce traffic and increase walking and cycling that has become an obsession of the post-pandemic protest movement.

“This is only the beginning,” said Skinner, 64, who works at a jewelers and believes Covid was developed and released by a shadowy and powerful group “as a trial to see how compliant people would be.”

The demonstration in April was against Mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to charge people if they drive older, more polluting cars anywhere in the Greater London area.

Drivers already have to pay £12.50 ($15.50) to drive high-pollution vehicles, typically older diesel cars, in central boroughs, and beginning in August this will apply to all of Greater London, a huge geographic area.

It isn’t only about cars.

For a generation of anti-government protesters radicalized by their opposition to pandemic lockdowns, the latest protest movement is about what they claim are powerful global elites' efforts to control, divide and even dramatically reduce the world’s population.

These unfounded ideas are spilling over into the wider society.