Searing heat waves, hypercharged storms, rising sea levels, devastating droughts and floods — evidence of climate change’s calamitous impact is being felt from the Bahamas to Bangladesh, and it’s fueling a growing movement for climate “reparations.”

This push for major, debt-free funding for climate-vulnerable countries that have contributed little to the onset of global warming has made significant strides in recent years — and the issue gained new momentum at the ongoing United Nations climate conference in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

Meena Gabeena, founder of Meenay Laas, a voluntary disaster relief group in Pakistan, was in the southwestern Baluchistan province when floods ravaged the country over the summer, inundating at some points up to a third of its surface. Torrential monsoon rains and melting glaciers drowned entire villages, as rivers burst their banks, leaving millions marooned and vital crops destroyed. More than 1,700 people, including more than 500 children, were killed in the extreme flooding and 33 million more displaced.

It was one of many dramatic weather patterns of this year to hit countries that bear little responsibility for the climate-fueled disasters that are becoming increasingly common.

Pakistan’s environmental footprint — how much carbon it has put into the atmosphere in recent decades — is significantly less than other countries. And at an individual level, the environmental footprint of most Pakistanis is much smaller than people in countries like the United States.

“Not a single person on the ground has any fault with what’s happening to them,” Gabeena said, who like many relief workers, activists and policymakers, wants to see a rapid and significant redistribution of wealth from the global north to the global south to deal with apocalyptic climate impacts she believes the rest of the world is yet to wake up to.

Wealthy nations increasingly are being called upon to pay up, with $75.8 million being pledged in “loss and damage” payments at COP27 so far. At the previous climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, wealthy nations rejected proposals for a specific loss and damage fund, although countries agreed to start a “dialogue” on the issue.