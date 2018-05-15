Climber who lost legs to Everest finally makes it to summit — four decades later

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Chinese climber became the first double amputee on Monday to summit Everest from the Nepali side of the peak.

Xia Boyu first tried to reach the top in 1975 but lost both his legs in the process due to frostbite.

Subsequent attempts in 2014, 2015 and 2016 failed, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.

"Climbing Mount Everest is my dream," Xia told Agence France Presse last month before beginning the ascent. "I have to realize it. It also represents a personal challenge, a challenge of fate."

On Monday, Dawa Futi, of Imagine Trek and Expedition, which organized the climb, told the news agency that Xia reached the summit with seven other team members.

Video from the ascent showed Xia slowly lifting himself up a ladder.

The only other double amputee to have summited Everest was Mark Inglis from New Zealand in 2006 from the peak's Tibet side.