Congo buries murdered independence hero Lumumba’s only remains

KINSHASA — The family of Democratic Republic of Congo’s murdered independence hero Patrice Lumumba buried his only known remains, a tooth, in the capital Kinshasa on Thursday, 61 years after his death at the hands of Belgian-backed secessionist rebels.

Hundreds gathered in a vast square for the occasion, waving flags and looking upon a large photo of Lumumba, with his trademark horn-rimmed glasses and side-swept hair, framed by white flowers.

Lumumba was killed by a firing squad on Jan. 16, 1961 in the southeastern province of Katanga after being ousted as prime minister the previous year, all within months of Congo’s independence from Belgium.

A banner with the words “Many thanks, National Hero” was suspended over the crowd, which included the president of neighboring Congo Republic, Denis Sassou Nguesso, Belgium’s foreign minister and several African ambassadors.

“Finally the Congolese people can have the honor of offering a burial to their illustrious prime minister,” President Felix Tshisekedi said. “We are ending ... mourning we started 61 years ago.”