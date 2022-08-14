Congressional delegation visits Taiwan less than two weeks after Pelosi trip sparked furious response from China

A congressional delegation led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., landed in Taiwan Sunday, less than two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the Beijing-claimed island drew a furious response from China.

The five-member delegation also includes Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., Rep. Amata Coleman Radewagen, R-American Samoa, the American Institute in Taiwan said in a statement on Sunday.

They will meet senior Taiwanese leaders to discuss security, trade, supply chains and other issues, the statement said.

After a Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a U.S. government plane landing about 7 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) at Songshan Airport in Taiwan's capital Taipei, the group were welcomed by Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Tah-ray Yui.

China angrily denounced Pelosi‘s visit to Taiwan as a “serious violation” and launched a series of military exercises around the self-governing island in response.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.