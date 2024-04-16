One of Copenhagen’s oldest buildings is on fire and its iconic spire has collapsed.

The roof of the 17th-century old Stock Exchange, or Boersen, that was once Denmark’s financial center, was engulfed in flames Tuesday.

Pedestrians look on as flames engulf the 17th-century old Stock Exchange. Emil Helms / Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

The building, which is situated next to the Christiansborg Palace where the parliament sits, is a popular tourist attraction. Its distinctive spire, in the shape of the tails of four dragons twined together, reached a height of 56 meters (184 feet).

Huge billows of smoke rose over downtown Copenhagen and people were seen rushing inside the building to save paintings. Danish media reported that an annex of the parliament was being evacuated.

Danish Culture Minister Jakon Engel-Schmidt said it was “touching” to see how passers-by helped emergency services “to save art treasures and iconic images from the burning building.”

A woman covers her mouth in shock outside the historic Boersen building in the Danish capital. Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP - Getty Images

Police and firefighters were at work outside the building, which was encased in scaffolding. Ambulances were at the scene but there were no reports of casualties.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce has its headquarters in the building, which was built in 1615. The chamber’s head, Brian Mikkelsen, was among those helping to carry paintings out of the building.

Police said they were evacuating buildings in the street where Boersen is located, including the Finance Ministry. An annex of the Danish parliament which is located in the block behind the old Stock Exchange, was also ordered evacuated, Danish media reported.

Police said on the social media site X that a main road in Copenhagen was closed and people should expect the area to be cordoned off for some time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.