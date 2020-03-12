LONDON — The decision by President Donald Trump to restrict most travel from 26 European countries sparked chaos at airports and confusion early Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world.
Many Americans and foreigners wanting to travel to the United States were scrambling to work out what it meant for their travel plans. Meanwhile, others questioned the logic of the plan, and whether it would actually help the effort to slow down the spread of the deadly contagion.
Trump announced late Wednesday he was banning travel to the U.S. for any foreign nationals who had traveled to more than two dozen European countries within the past 14 days.
The travel ban goes into effect Friday at midnight and the restrictions apply only to foreign nationals, and not U.S. citizens, green card holders or the families of U.S. citizens.
However, during the president's initial verbal address to the nation, these distinctions were less clear, with Trump saying the U.S. would "be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days."
The president did add that "there will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings" — but that appeared to do little to temper the confusion and alarm at several European airports.
"Lots of chaotic energy in Tegel right now," said NBC News journalist Shannon Ho, who was at Berlin's Tegel airport about to fly home from vacation just hours after the restrictions were announced. "Americans are stressed and just trying to get home," she added, after speaking with several U.S. citizens there amid the panic.
"One man woke up to his boss at 3 a.m. demanding he come home today instead of his planned Saturday return. A Tesla worker cut their trip short by three weeks when the company told everyone to return to America. A young man found out about Trump’s announcement while out a club in Berlin and essentially left, booked this flight en route to his hostel, and came straight to Tegel," she added.
Elsewhere, travelers reported long lines of Americans trying to get home at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport. New York Times reporter Mike McIntire described the situation as "bedlam" and said Americans were paying as much as $20,000 for a ticket home.
The restrictions affect countries within the Schengen Area — named after the Luxembourg town where the agreement was signed in 1985. This is a group of countries where it's possible to travel between without a passport. (That's the theory, although there are some rolling restrictions in place between certain countries following factors such as terror attacks in recent years.)
Schengen is different from the European Union; Ireland is not a member, and although the United Kingdom recently left the E.U. it was never part of this club either. As such, both these countries were exempt from Trump's travel ban.
That has led some to question whether it would be possible to get past the restrictions simply by connecting in London or Dublin. The statement released by Trump did not answer this point.
Furthermore, both the U.K. and Ireland have more cases, 459 and 43 as of Wednesday respectively, than many countries that were included within the ban. Slovakia for example has 10 confirmed cases, and Poland has 41.