By Alexander Smith
NBC News correspondent Janis Mackey Frayer has shared the moment she was reunited with her son, 6, after seven weeks covering the coronavirus pandemic and her subsequent time in quarantine.
Frayer, who is based in Beijing, traveled to the Chinese city of Wuhan to cover the emerging COVID-19 outbreak in January. She was forced to leave as the city became locked down, traveling on to cover the virus' spread in Japan and the United Kingdom.
When she finally returned to China it meant 14 days of quarantine, during which time she was only able to wave at her family as they stood in a side alley. This week — 49 days later — they were finally reunited.