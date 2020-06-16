Coronavirus outbreak in Beijing passes 100 cases, as officials rush to stop the spread

"Beijing will take the most resolute, decisive, and strict measures to contain the outbreak," said Xu Hejian, Beijing city government spokesperson.
Image: A nurse wearing a protective suit and mask takes a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 from a person who either visited or lives near the Xinfadi Market at a testing facility at a Sport Center on June 16, 2020 in Beijing, China.
A nurse wearing a protective suit and mask takes a nucleic acid test for COVID-19 from a person who either visited or lives near the Xinfadi Market in Beijing.Lintao Zhang / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Leou Chen, Janis Mackey Frayer and Adela Suliman

BEIJING — The number of new coronavirus cases in a fresh outbreak in the Chinese capital of Beijing passed 100 on Tuesday, according to health officials who have rushed to impose restrictions across the densely populated city.

The latest flare-up of COVID-19 cases alarmed Chinese authorities this week, who are clamoring to stop the spread after a cluster of new cases was linked to a wholesale food market in the southwest of Beijing. The first new case was confirmed on June 11 — previously the city had gone 56 days without any new cases.

The sprawling Xinfadi market supplies Beijing with 80 percent of its food and is said to be the largest wholesale agricultural market in Asia.

Health officials said the structure of the virus detected there did not look like the strain that appeared in Beijing two months ago, with some linking it to imported salmon — possibly from Europe — after samples from cutting boards and counters from the market tested positive.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with The People's Daily, a state newspaper, on Monday that this was one theory being looked at, but that investigations were ongoing.

Hong Kong's Department for Food and Environmental Hygiene said on Monday it would also take samples from wholesale and import markets as a precaution but stressed that there was no evidence that COVID-19 spread through food.

"I think we need to look at what has happened in this case. I don't believe it is the primary hypothesis, but it needs to be explored," Michael Ryan of the World Health Organization said on Monday, commenting on the Beijing spike.

As of Tuesday, China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported 106 cases of coronavirus in total in Beijing, with 27 new cases reported in the city on Monday. It is the most serious flare-up in China since February, stoking fears of a second-wave of the disease, which began in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Coronavirus has so far killed 4,634 people in China, according to the NHC, far lower numbers than in Europe and the United States.

China reports COVID-19 outbreak at wholesale market in Beijing

June 15, 202001:52

While not in a Wuhan-style lockdown, the Chinese capital has gone into a "wartime" mode on a district level, said officials, with local neighborhoods instituting 24-hour security checkpoints and closing schools.

To contain the fresh outbreak, authorities in Beijing have suspended some transport in and out of the city and banned outbound travel for "high-risk" individuals, Beijing municipal government said on its website on Tuesday. It is not yet clear who this category of people might include but likely the elderly and close contacts of confirmed cases.

Overnight, some parts of the capital, including the city's old-style hutong neighborhoods were walled up, with entry and exit restricted to a few round-the-clock security checkpoints.

"Beijing will take the most resolute, decisive, and strict measures to contain the outbreak," Xu Hejian, spokesman at the Beijing city government, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Authorities have jumped to mobilize mass testing, with tens of thousands of people already swabbed at sites set up at sport stadiums and drive-through locations across the capital. So far, the city has traced nearly 200,000 people who have visited the market since May 30, city officials said.

Residents living by or who have visited the Xinfadi Market, a wholesale food market where a new COVID-19 coronavirus cluster has emerged, wait in line to be tested for the disease.Noel Celis / AFP - Getty Images

Shanghai, China's financial hub, said on Tuesday that travelers from Beijing would be quarantined for 14 days on entering the city, according to Shanghai's Health Commission.

The capital could also become a "no-go zone" for people from the rest of the country, according to reports in the state run Global Times newspaper. With holidaymakers and business people put off travel there, while locals in Beijing fear after almost half a year of lockdown measures, their vacation plans for the upcoming Dragon Boat summer festival this month, could be curtailed.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Leou Chen
Image: Janis Mackey FrayerJanis Mackey Frayer

Janis Mackey Frayer is a Beijing-based correspondent for NBC News.

Adela SulimanAdela Suliman

Adela Suliman is a London-based writer and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Ed Flanagan contributed.