Coronavirus updates: The latest news on the outbreak and the global response

• First death outside China reported in the Philippines
• 8th case confirmed in the U.S., 1st in Massachusetts
• Confirmed cases in China grow to 14,380 with 304 deaths
• South Korea to bar foreign travelers from China's Hubei Province
South Korea will bar foreigners who have been in China's Hubei province in the past two weeks from entering the country.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told members of his cabinet the entry ban will take effect on Tuesday.
“Seoul government’s top priority is our people’s life and safety and accordingly, we will enforce measures to stop further novel coronavirus from entering our land and spreading throughout regional communities,” he said.
The city of Wuhan where coronavirus is believed to have first emerged, is in the Hubei province. Most of the deaths have occurred there. — Stella Kim
First coronavirus death outside China reported in the Philippines
The first death outside China connected to the respiratory illness has been confirmed in the Philippines, the World Health Organization said Saturday.
The country's president, Rodrigo Duterte, responded by banning travel from the island nation to China.
The deceased was described as a 44-year-old resident of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, who had traveled to the Philippines, WHO Philippines officials said at a news conference. — Dennis Romero and Eric Baculinao
8th case of coronavirus confirmed in U.S., 1st in Massachusetts
A man in his 20s who lives in Boston and was returning from Wuhan, China, has the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Massachusetts and the 8th in the U.S. overall.
The man recently traveled to Wuhan and sought medical care soon after his return to Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Health announced Saturday.
"He has been isolated since that time and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials," the department said, adding that his few close contacts have been identified and are being monitored for any signs of symptoms.
"We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately," said the state's public health commissioner, Monica Bharel. "Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts." — Minyvonne Burke
Apple closes all offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China
The tech giant said Saturday it will be closing all of its offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.”
The measure will be in force until Feb. 9, the company said, adding that it "looked forward" to reopening its stores as soon as possible.
Apple’s online store in China remains open. — Yuliya Talmazan