Coronavirus updates: The latest news on the outbreak and the global response

• Death toll rises to 361 as confirmed cases reach 17,205 in China
• U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens from Hubei province
• China accuses U.S. of spreading fear over virus outbreak
• Hospital constructed in 10 days welcomes first patients in Wuhan
• Chinese markets plunge as rising coronavirus death toll fuels fears
Former FDA commissioner: 'We have to assume it's already here and circulating.'
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that "we need to change our posture" in response to the coronavirus.
He said the U.S. needs to broaden screening to prevent outbreaks and a broader epidemic in addition to ongoing efforts to prevent the introduction of the virus into the U.S. — Jason Abbruzzese
U.S. will send more flights to bring back citizens from Hubei province — Pompeo
Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, said the United States will send more flights to China to bring back U.S. citizens from Hubei province, the center of the coronavirus epidemic.
“We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well. In addition we might bring in some medical supplies," Pompeo said on Monday while on a visit in Uzbekistan, adding that details on the flights and when they will return will be released "before too long."
Chinese health officials said Monday they have now confirmed 17,205 cases of the novel coronavirus, with the death toll climbing to 361. — Abigail Williams
China says U.S. creating, spreading panic amid virus outbreak
The United States had been creating and spreading panic amid a coronavirus outbreak in China, instead of offering any substantive help, the Chinese foreign ministry said Monday.
The U.S. was the first nation to withdraw its diplomatic staff from Wuhan, the center of the epidemic, and the first to impose a ban on Chinese travelers, said ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.
"What the U.S. has done could create and spread panic," Hua said, adding that U.S. actions were taken even though the World Health Organization (WHO) made it clear that it doesn’t recommend or even oppose travel and trade restrictions against China.
The United States began extracting U.S. citizens from Wuhan last week. The State Department also warned Americans not to travel to China amid the outbreak. — Eric Baculinao
China’s coronavirus hospital built in just 10 days opens its doors: state media
A 1,000-bed hospital built in just 10 days to handle the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan welcomed its first patients Monday.
Built specifically to handle patients infected with the novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands of people and left more than 360 dead, it took workers just 10 days to complete work on the Huoshenshan Hospital on the outskirts of the city with its 11 million residents, where the outbreak is believed to have originated. — Yuliya Talmazan
Hong Kong suspends 10 border checkpoints with mainland China
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's under-fire leader, announced Monday the suspension of 10 out of the 13 border crossings with mainland China in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, stopping short of calls for the entire border to be closed.
Lam had already closed some border operations, including cross-border ferries and high-speed rail services to the mainland.
She has said that closing the entire border would be "inappropriate and impractical" as well as "discriminatory."
Meanwhile, hundreds of medical workers in Hong Kong went on strike Monday to demand the government shuts the border with mainland China to prevent virus spread and ease pressure on a stretched health sector. — Reuters
Chinese markets plunge as rising coronavirus death toll fuels fears
Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily on Monday as investors retreated into safe-haven assets in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break.
Markets plunged at the open in their first session since Jan. 23, when the outbreak of the newly identified virus had claimed only 17 lives in Wuhan.
Since then, the flu-like virus has been declared a global emergency and spread to more than two dozen other countries and regions, with the first death outside of China reported on Sunday. — Reuters