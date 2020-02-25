Coronavirus updates: Death toll in China hits 2,663 as pandemic fears grow

• More than 77,600 confirmed cases in China, death toll reaches 2,663
• WHO: Coronavirus not a pandemic yet
• White House seeks $2.5 billion for coronavirus
China’s health officials said Tuesday the number of deaths from novel coronavirus in mainland China had reached 2,663. The number of dead stood at 2,592 a day earlier.
There was an increase of 71 deaths, almost all of them in Hubei province, the center of the outbreak.
More than 500 new cases have also been reported as the total number of confirmed cases across the country reached more than 77,600. — Phil Helsel and Salina Lee
The coronavirus epidemic in China is not yet a pandemic but has the potential to become one if countries don't work together to slow its spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.
A team of experts with the WHO has concluded its mission in China, reporting that the epidemic there reached its peak between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and that the number of cases have since been steadily declining.
However, "the sudden increases of cases in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing. — Erika Edwards and Jane Weaver
White House seeks $2.5 billion for coronavirus
The White House is asking Congress for $2.5 billion to respond to the coronavirus, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the request inadequate.
The administration's supplemental funding plan was designed "to accelerate vaccine development, support preparedness and response activities and to procure much-needed equipment and supplies," said Office of Management and Budget spokeswoman Rachel Semmel.
Pelosi, D-California, said in a statement that the administration's request is “is long overdue and completely inadequate to the scale of this emergency.” — Phil Helsel