• Global death toll rises to at least 724 as confirmed cases reach more than 34,500 in mainland China
• A 60-year-old U.S. citizen with coronavirus died Thursday in Wuhan, embassy says
•Japanese citizen in their 60s suspected to have died from virus in Wuhan
• 3 more cases from cruise ship quarantined in Japan, bringing total to 64
Japanese citizen suspected to have coronavirus dies in Wuhan
A Japanese citizen in their 60s who had been hospitalized with severe pneumonia and who had been highly suspected of having coronavirus died at a medical facility in Wuhan, Japan's foreign ministry said on its website Saturday.
Wuhan and Hubei Province where the city is located is the epicenter of the outbreak.
The man was "highly suspected" of having coronavirus, Japan's foreign ministry said after consulting with the Chinese facility he lived. But because of the difficulty confirming that, the man's death was being classified as "viral pneumonia."
Japan's government said it sends its prayers to the victim and condolences to his family.
The outbreak of coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, has been confirmed in more than 34,500 people in mainland China, and there have been at least 722 deaths there as of Saturday morning local time, China’s national health commission said. There have been two deaths elsewhere, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong. — Arata Yamamoto
American with coronavirus dies in Wuhan hospital, embassy says
A U.S. citizen diagnosed with novel coronavirus has died in China in what appears to be the first death of an American from the virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people in China and killed more than 700, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said.
"We can confirm a 60-year-old U.S. citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, China on Feb. 6," a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said.
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of the respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment," the spokesperson said.
A U.S. official had previously said that two U.S. citizens had been confirmed to have novel coronavirus in Wuhan. It was not immediately clear if the person who died was among that number. — Phil Helsel
3 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan; total at 64
Three more people aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total from the Diamond Princess to 64, Japan’s health ministry said Saturday on its website.
Two of the three people newly diagnosed are American, a health ministry official said, which brings the total number of Americans diagnosed from the cruise ship to 13. The third person is from China.
Six new people were screened, and the three tested positive for coronavirus, the health ministry said. All three newly confirmed patients were checked in to a medical facility.
Earlier this week, 11 Americans were confirmed to have the virus, along with people from Japan, Canada, Australia and other countries.
About 3,700 passengers and crew were aboard the Diamond Princess, but those who tested positive were taken to hospitals.
The ship was quarantined off Yokohama and testing was conducted on over 270 people after a man who had been on the ship last month and who got off in Hong Kong was later confirmed to have the virus. The quarantine is expected to last until Feb. 19. — Arata Yamamoto and Phil Helsel
Coronavirus deaths in mainland China increase to 722
The number of deaths from novel coronavirus in mainland China increased to 722 early Saturday, China’s National Health Commission said, up from 636 deaths previously reported.
More than 34,500 confirmed cases have been reported on mainland China as of Friday, the health commission said.
In addition to the mainland deaths, two people who had been confirmed to have novel coronavirus have died elsewhere, one in the Philippines and in Hong Kong, bringing global deaths to at least 724.
Almost all the 86 new deaths reported Friday on the mainland occurred in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, according to the health commission. Three other deaths were reported elsewhere in China, including one in Beijing.
The World Health Organization says on its website that the virus has been confirmed in 24 other countries. — Dawn Liu
Chicago coronavirus patients released from hospital
A Chicago couple diagnosed with coronavirus is now home, recovering from the illness.
The two cases represented the first example of the virus spreading from person to person in this country. Doctors said the husband had not traveled to China recently, but his wife had in December to care for her father in Wuhan.
On Friday, the couple released a statement thanking the medical staff at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
"This has been the best healthcare experience we’ve ever had," the statement read in part. "But we’re definitely looking forward to getting home and getting life back to normal."
Another coronavirus patient, in Washington sate, was discharged earlier this week. Eight other patients with diagnosed coronavirus remained hospitalized Friday afternoon.
A patient in Wisconsin was confirmed to have the virus Wednesday, but doctors said that person has not been been sick enough to warrant hospitalization. — Erika Edwards