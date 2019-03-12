Breaking News Emails
Before Sunday's deadly plane crash in Ethiopia, the Boeing 737 Max aircraft was a globetrotter.
According to a single week's worth of flight data from the aircraft tracking service Flightradar24, Boeing 737 Max planes logged more than 9,000 trips from Feb. 25 to March 3. The aircraft was used by airlines around the world and flew routes between and on all continents except Antarctica.
The most common route was between New York City and Miami. Miami was a major hub for the aircraft, with flights to New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Cancun, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and several other places. The aircraft is also heavily used in eastern China, with Chongqing to Shanghai the most-flown route in the country.
Boeing's website calls the 737 Max 8 and Max 9 models the "fastest-selling airplane" in company history, and claims to have gotten more than 4,700 orders worldwide. Customers include major U.S. carriers, with American, Southwest and United airlines all ordering more than 100 planes.
Countries around the world grounded the aircraft after the crash of Ethiopia Airlines flight 302, which killed all 157 onboard. Sunday’s crash was the second involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft in six months. Australia, Argentina, Britain, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico and Singapore have all grounded the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said that U.S. airlines were still permitted to fly the aircraft.