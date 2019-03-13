Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 13, 2019, 5:52 PM GMT By Nigel Chiwaya and Jiachuan Wu

More than 60 nations and airlines around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max, the aircraft model that was involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

These governments and airlines have suspended the use of the jets or banned them from entering their airspace. The list includes the entire European Union, China, Australia, as well as airlines in Brazil, Russia, Mexico and Norway.

Canada joined the nations banning the aircraft Wednesday, which leaves the United States as the lone major nation still allowing the aircraft to fly.

The Federal Aviation Administration has resisted calls to ground the planes. "Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft. Nor have other civil aviation authorities provided data to us that would warrant action," the FAA said in a statement Tuesday night.