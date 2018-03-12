DUBLIN — Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance Sunday night in Dublin, Ireland, Rolling Stone magazine reported.

Tim McGraw performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Charles Sykes / AP file

McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine, a representative for McGraw said in a statement.

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival in the U.K., had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

One of country music's biggest names, he has also starred in several movies, including "The Blind Side" and "Friday Night Lights."

The duo is scheduled to begin their 29-city Soul2Soul tour in the U.S. on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.