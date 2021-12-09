Covid Christmas party sends British prime minister into crisis mode

LONDON — A year ago this week the United Kingdom became the first country to administer an approved Covid-19 vaccine, a key moment in the pandemic.

But for Boris Johnson there is not much to celebrate.

The prime minister is facing growing outrage after a video was leaked suggesting that government staff held a Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year during a strict lockdown that outlawed social gatherings.

Johnson has survived multiple political scandals involving close associates, his own apartment and even the queen — but this one is cutting through to voters like few others. A poll conducted Wednesday by polling company Savanta ComRes found 83 percent of 1,036 people thought the government had let the public down.

The clip, broadcast by ITV News, shows a mock news conference where a Johnson adviser asks spokesperson Allegra Stratton: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night — do you recognize those reports?”

In the video, which ITV News says was recorded in December 2020 days after the alleged party, Stratton stands before British flags at an official Downing Street lectern, laughs and says: “I went home,” before struggling to form an answer.

The adviser then asks: “Would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?” Stratton laughs and pauses before asking, “What’s the answer?”

What is galling to so many is the contrast between the lighthearted banter over a rules-breaking party at Downing Street, which houses the prime minister’s personal offices as well as his official residence, and life for the vast majority in Britain.