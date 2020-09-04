Crew member rescued from raft after ship capsized in storm off Japan

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

TOKYO — A survivor floating in a raft was rescued from waters where a ship carrying thousands of cows from New Zealand capsized and is believed to have sunk during stormy weather, Japanese coast guard officials said Friday.

Jay-nel Rosals, a 30-year-old deckhand and and Philippine national, was wearing a life jacket and floating in a raft in the waters north of the Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea, where rescuers have been looking for the Gulf Livestock 1 ship and its missing crew since it sent a distress signal early Wednesday.

Earlier, coast Guard rescuers found a man who was unconscious and floating face down about 75 miles northwest of the island.

The man, whose nationality and crew status was unknown, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, said Takahiro Yamada, a senior spokesman for the regional coast guard headquarters.

An aerial view shows a lifeboat believed to be belonging to the Gulf Livestock 1 in the East China Sea on Thursday. Japan Coast Guard / Reuters

He said rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area. So far, he said he was not aware of reports of carcasses washing ashore the Japanese coast.

The 11,947-ton ship, its 43 crew and 5,800 cows left New Zealand in mid-August heading to Tangshan on China's eastern coast.

New Zealand officials said Friday they were temporarily suspending any new approvals for the export of live cows following the incident. The Ministry for Primary Industries said in a statement it "wants to understand what happened on the sailing of the Gulf Livestock 1."

Another Filipino crew member, 45-year-old Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was rescued late Wednesday. Coast guard video shows rescuers carefully maneuvering their boat in choppy waters to safely pluck Sareno out of the water. He told them the ship stalled when an engine stopped, then capsized after being hit by a powerful broadside wave and sank.

Rescuers on Friday found traces of fuel floating on the sea surface in the area, a sign of the ship's submersion.

Officials quoted Sareno as saying that he put on a life jacket and jumped into the sea, and that he did not see any other crew members after that.

"Thank you, thank you very much," Sareno told rescuers as he was escorted onto a bigger ship, where he sat on a blue tarp, wrapped in blankets and taking a bottle of water. "I'm the only one? No other one?" he asked the rescuers, then added, "I'm so sorry ... (I'm) so lucky."

The total crew included 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

Typhoon Maysak was blowing by southern Japan at the time of the sinking. The ship's automated tracker showed it sailing in high winds of 58 knots (66 miles or 107 kilometers per hour) at its last known position, according to the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com.

Another powerful typhoon is approaching southern Japan over the weekend.