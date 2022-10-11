Russian President Vladimir Putin has seemingly needed no excuse to spread terror and destruction across Ukraine since launching his full-scale invasion nearly eight months ago. But when he boasted of his military’s Monday morning assault, Putin sought to frame the attacks as revenge for the blast that damaged his signature bridge connecting Russia with the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

A massive explosion set the Kerch Bridge ablaze Saturday morning, hitting not just a key supply route for Moscow's forces in Ukraine's south but a site of huge symbolic importance for the Russian leader.

The subsequent barrage of deadly Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure was cheered by pro-Kremlin hawks as evidence of the escalation they had been seeking after weeks of battlefield setbacks.

“This was the first attack on critical Russian infrastructure,” Frank Ledwidge, senior lecturer of law and strategy at University of Portsmouth, told NBC News. “So there is a certain boundary that the Russians would see had been crossed.”

The bridge was always an obvious “red line,” said the editor-in-chief of Russia’s state-run RT news channel, Margarita Simonyan, on Monday. She is credited as the writer of the 2018 romantic comedy movie 'The Crimean Bridge. Made with Love!' which was directed by her husband, a sign of the prominence Kremlin allies sought to give the bridge in Russian popular culture.

Simonyan was one of many hawkish voices who expressed fury in the wake of the bridge blast and delight at Monday's apparent retaliation.

But Kyiv sought to push back against the narrative that the two were directly connected, with Ukraine’s defense ministry saying that Monday’s attacks “were planned by the Russians since the beginning of October.” The strikes seemingly targeted critical infrastructure ahead of winter, though they also hit a children’s playground.

While it was unclear whether the bridge blast and Monday’s assault were tied, what was clear is the value of the bridge to both sides.