Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the Portugese Football Federation announced.
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the friendly football match between Portugal and Spain at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on Oct. 7, 2020.Carlos Costa / AFP - Getty Images
By Stefan Sykes

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation announced Tuesday.

Ronaldo was tested while on international duty with the Portugese national team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the federation said in a statement.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad has been tested with no other positives found ahead of the Sweden match.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Stefan Sykes

Stefan Sykes is a news associate for NBC News. 