The enthusiasm of those in line was not dimmed by the waiting, the marathon nature of the 10-day mourning period, or the traditionally poor British weather.

Vanessa Nanthakumaran was the first person to show up at the staging area across the river from Westminster Abbey, from which mourners are expected to file into the ancient building to say farewell to the only monarch most in the country will have ever known.

Nanthakumaran, 56, who is originally from Sri Lanka and now lives in London, said she arrived at the spot near Lambeth Bridge at around 11:30 a.m. local time (6: 30 a.m. ET) on Monday. At that point, the queen’s body was still being viewed by mourners in Scotland.

“I’m very happy that I’m going to be the first, but I didn’t set out to be the first,” she said. “I just wanted to pay my respects and I knew there would be a lot of people who felt the same.”

Nanthakumaran said she never met the queen, but a great uncle was a prominent politician in Sri Lanka who was knighted by Elizabeth’s father, George VI.

“That is my connection to the royal family,” she said. “I admire them greatly. And I know that when I get to the point where we say farewell, it will be overwhelming and I will thank God that I got the chance to say a last goodbye.

Annie, who is from Wales and was asked by security not to divulge her last name or age, said she arrived about five minutes after Nanthakumaran. “I was second,” she said. “It was a complete fluke.”