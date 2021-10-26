Cyberattack blamed as Iran gas stations hit with major disruptions

TEHRAN, Iran -- An apparent cyberattack caused major disruptions at gas stations across Iran on Tuesday, just weeks before the second anniversary of deadly protests over fuel price hikes.

Motorists were forced to wait in long lines as those looking to use government-issued cards, which many in Iran rely on to buy subsidized fuel, were blocked from doing so.

Instead, they were met with cryptic messages on gas machines that read: "Cyberattack 64411," the semiofficial news agency ISNA reported.

The digits, 64411 also appear to be the number for a phone line connected to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

Speaking with state broadcaster IRIB, Abolhassan Firoozabadi, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, said he believed the incident was caused by a cyberattack from a foreign country.

However, he said it was too soon to say which country carried out the attack.

So far, no country or group has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack.

A spokesperson for the Iranian oil industry website SHANA told NBC News that it appeared that only those with cards for subsidized fuel were effected.

The issue was expected to be resolved within a matter of hours, with fuel still available, but at a higher price, the spokesperson said.

In a message sent out to residents on Tuesday evening, Iran's oil ministry said that "the technical problem of the fuel smart system will be resolved soon."

The oil ministry also sought to address "rumors of gasoline price increases," saying they are "not true."

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Neither did the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company nor the Iranian embassy in London.

The disruptions come weeks before the anniversary of deadly protests that were prompted by a rise in fuel prices in November 2019.

They also came as videos posted on social media claimed to show electronic street signs hacked to read: "Khamenei, where is our gasoline?" appearing to address Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

NBC News has been unable to independently verify the videos, but Iran's semiofficial news agency Mehr reported that some signs had been hacked.

International sanctions, as well as Iran’s political isolation, means much of the country’s digital infrastructure relies on older, unpatched versions of Western software, said Amir Rashidi, an Iran-born cybersecurity expert and the director of digital rights at the Miaan Group, a nonprofit that advocates for online rights for marginalized groups.

That leaves the country particularly vulnerable to hackers, Rashidi said.

John Hultquist, the vice president of threat intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, said that there wasn’t yet enough technical data to prove who was behind the attacks.

“I think it’s too soon to attribute this,” Hultquist said. However, he said that Iran could retaliate if they feel a certain country is responsible for the attack."

"Information operations means perception is reality,” he said.

Iran has said it is on alert for online attacks, which it has blamed on Israel and the U.S. in the past.

Meanwhile, Iran has faced accusations from the U.S. and other Western powers of trying to hack into their own networks.

In April, Iran blamed Israel for an attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that saw centrifuges used to enrich uranium damaged.

The Trump administration was reported in 2019 to have carried out a cyberattack campaign against Iran following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

At the time, Iran maintained that the U.S.'s efforts had not been successful.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price declined to comment on the apparent cyberattack.