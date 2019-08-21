Breaking News Emails
Danish lawmakers and citizens reacted with surprise and frustration on Wednesday to news that President Donald Trump had postponed a planned state visit to Denmark in response to its prime minister's rejection of his interest in buying Greenland, a Danish territory.
"The reality is stranger than fiction," tweeted Morten Østergaard, leader of Radikale Venstre, a center-left party that is part of a ruling coalition with the Socialdemokratiet party. "It shows why, more than ever, we should regard EU countries as our closest allies. The man is unreliable."
Both sides of the country's political spectrum were united in anger. "So Mr. Trump — you have now decided to postpone your visit to Denmark. Why not just cancel? We are so busy here with other things..." wrote Søren Espersen, a member of parliament for the populist right-wing Dansk Folkeparti.
Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was postponing the trip, which had been planned for Sept. 2, after Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters, "Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland," during a visit to the country on August 19.
Frederiksen's office tweeted that the Prime Minister would give a statement to the press later on Wednesday.
One Danish lawmaker called on Trump to "show more respect."
Some Danes had been planning to greet Trump with a range of satirical protests — some of which are set to go ahead anyway.
Morten Skovgaard, a self-employed communications consultant living in Copenhagen, had been in the process of obtaining permits for the Trump "baby blimp" — a 20-foot balloon depicting the president as an angry infant that has been seen at protests in London and Washington D.C. — to fly over Copenhagen during a protest that had been planned for September 2.
He told NBC News that Danes were struggling to understand how their country's relationship with an ally could have become so inconsistent.
"We love the U.S. We have a lot in common and have supported each other over the years. We will keep doing that. How is it possible for one man to flip in the media and jeopardize the entire relationship? A lot of public debate today in Denmark is how we still have any normality in otherwise good relations we’ve had," he said.
Skovgaard said he was still going ahead with his plans to fly the Trump effigy over Copenhagen on Sept. 2 as a way to channel disapproval of Trump and frustration at Denmark's recent reluctant foray into the global spotlight.
"When you encounter something absurd, meet it with absurdity," he added.
Light-up signs bearing the president's name will remain in two prime real-estate positions in Copenhagen's main square until their three-week lease runs out, their funder Nicolai Oster, who splits his time between Denmark and Switzerland, told NBC News.
Oster emphasized that while he was "not a Trump fan", he had rented the signs to show support for the visit and counter "grown-up Danes behaving like kindergarten children towards the representative of our most important ally." He blames the visit being cancelled on his government's response to Trump's interest in Greenland.
"The Danish government and politicians have from the beginning said, 'No, no, no, we are not engaging in any discussion and debate about the whole Greenland situation...Because it’s Trump, we will say no and make fun of him,'" Oster told NBC News. "Why should he [want to] come? I understand him."