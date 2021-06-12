IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses in the middle of Euro 2020 game

The medical emergency prompted officials to suspend the match in Copenhagen.
Image: Christian Eriksen
Denmark's players gather as paramedics attend to midfielder Christian Eriksen during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.Friedemann Vogel / AFP - Getty Images
By Nicole Acevedo

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed in the first half of his team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," the Union of European Football Associations tweeted.

Eriksen was walking alone near the sideline in the 42nd minute when he appeared to stumble and then fall forward. His teammates urged trainers to rush to his aid.

The midfielder's teammates then formed a ring around Eriksen as medics performed CPR.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

