Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses in the middle of Euro 2020 game

Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen collapsed in the first half of his team’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday.

"The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency," the Union of European Football Associations tweeted.

The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

Eriksen was walking alone near the sideline in the 42nd minute when he appeared to stumble and then fall forward. His teammates urged trainers to rush to his aid.

The midfielder's teammates then formed a ring around Eriksen as medics performed CPR.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.