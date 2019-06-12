Breaking News Emails
The suspected gunman in David Ortiz's shooting at a Dominican Republic bar was arrested Wednesday as surveillance video revealed a coordinated hit on the former Red Sox star, authorities said.
Ramon Martinez Perez, who goes by the alias Rolfie, was detained and is currently being questioned, Dominican authorities said. Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, who was arrested at the scene of the Sunday night shooting at Dial Bar and Lounge in the eastern part of Santa Domingo, was charged on Tuesday as an accomplice to attempted murder.
Authorities said the two were part of a group offered $400,000 to carry out the attack.
Prosecutors said in court documents that two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in a gray Hyundai Accent on a nearby street before two men got on a motorcycle to ride towards the bar.
Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back and suffered severe internal damage.
The Dominican Republic native had his gallbladder and part of his intestine removed by surgeons hours after the shooting.
He was flown back to Boston on Monday and is being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital.
"In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejía Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place," prosecutors said in the court document.
The document also said that a witness told investigators that Feliz Garcia met with a group of people at a park in the Las Caobas neighborhood, where Feliz Garcia lived, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The witness, a friend of Feliz Garcia, said he didn't know the group of people, which included a woman.
