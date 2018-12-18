Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

LONDON — A British judge has issued an arrest warrant for an alleged shoplifter whose striking resemblance to David Schwimmer made international headlines, after he failed to show up for a court appearance.

Abdulah Husseni failed to appear in court in Blackpool, northwest England, on Tuesday to face charges of theft and fraud.

The suspect in a theft in Blackpool, England, left, and actor David Schwimmer. Blackpool Police; AP

Husseni's image became world famous after police published surveillance-camera footage of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool. Social-media users noted a strong similarity to Ross Geller, the character played by Schwimmer on "Friends."

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer. Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."