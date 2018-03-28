Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

As Russia observed a national day of mourning and the first of the 64 victims of the inferno that engulfed a shopping mall in Siberia were laid to rest Wednesday, stories emerged of heroism in the face of the tragedy.

Flags were lowered to half-staff across Russia as the first funerals took place in the industrial city of Kemerovo, about 1,900 miles east of Moscow. Mourners wailed as two elementary school-age siblings, Konstantin and Maria Agarkov, were buried alongside their grandmother Nadezhda, who perished with them in the fire, The Moscow Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian Education Ministry reported that a high school teacher, Tatyana Darsaliya, rescued her own daughter and then ran back into the burning mall to save other people.

"She was able to save several kids but did not make it out of the burning building herself," the ministry announced in a telegram, according to the TASS news agency.