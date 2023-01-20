Deadly stampede overshadows rare soccer joy in Iraq

Iraq won the men's soccer Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988 with a 3-2 victory over Oman on Thursday, but the triumph was marred by a deadly stampede outside the Basra International Stadium.

The disaster could also have repercussions for the country’s 2026 World Cup hopes.

As fans tried to get into the stadium hours before kickoff, there was a crush that killed at least two people and injured dozens, a health official said. Witnesses blamed the deadly incident on what they said was bad organization of the tournament.

The deadly incident happened in the southern city of Basra as spectators gathered to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in Iraq in four decades. The official Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium were in critical condition.

“There was no coordination. Lots of people came here but regrettably, there was no organization,” said Hassan Hadi. He arrived in Basra from the southern Iraqi city of Najaf three days ago to attend the final match and was not able to enter.