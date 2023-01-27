The deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in decades has fueled fears of a dramatic escalation of violence in the region.

Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza early Friday after Palestinian militants fired rockets, a limited exchange that nonetheless raised concerns of further flare-ups. It followed a raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including a 61-year-old woman and seven militants — the deadliest single operation in the territory in two decades.

Concerns that months of growing violence could worsen have been exacerbated by the return to power of Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm of a government considered to be Israel’s most far-right ever. The United States and the United Nations expressed alarm after the latest incidents, which come ahead of a visit to the region by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

His trip was announced just hours after the large-scale raid Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp, a rare daytime operation that Israel's military said was carried out to to prevent an imminent attack.

Palestinian militant groups identified seven of the nine people killed as their fighters, with 20 more people wounded. Israel said that it had killed a number of militants during a gunbattle and was looking into reports of other deaths.

Israel confirmed five rockets were later fired at its territory, and three were intercepted. One fell in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza, it said. Israeli airstrikes targeted an underground rocket manufacturing site for Hamas, as well as militant training areas, the military said.

“The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip suffered a blow tonight from IDF fire in a series of attacks,” Israel's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, said Friday of the airstrikes on Twitter.

There were no reports of casualties on either side.

Crowds also gathered Friday for the funeral of a 22-year-old Palestinian who was fatally shot by the Israeli military in the West Bank town of al-Ram near Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a separate incident that offered another potential flashpoint.

Tensions have soared since last year, when the Israeli military began conducting frequent raids into Palestinian territory following several attacks targeting Israelis.

The Jenin refugee camp, where the Islamic Jihad militant group has a major foothold, has been at the center of the intensifying crackdown and was where veteran Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed last May.

The group called for Palestinians to participate in a mass protest after Friday prayers, in support of those killed in Thursday's raid.

The Palestinian Authority, which has scant control over the camp and waning influence over the territory as a whole, responded to the raid by declaring that it would halt the ties its security forces maintain with Israel in a shared effort to contain Islamic militants.

President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday declared three days of mourning and for flags to fly at half-staff in mourning.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Abbas had decided to cut security coordination in “light of the repeated aggression against our people.”